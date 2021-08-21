Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 2%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares were up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 822,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

