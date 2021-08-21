BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQY stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

