BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

BB traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$12.36. 1,601,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,292. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

