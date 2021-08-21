BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TSE:BB traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,292. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.96.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

