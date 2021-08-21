Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

