Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after buying an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after buying an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

