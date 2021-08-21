BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $563,086.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

