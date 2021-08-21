BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.07.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.