BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $436.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00566216 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,012,967 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

