BitcoinHD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00004395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00152417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,161.60 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00914211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.32 or 0.06615640 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

