BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,391.05

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. BitCoal has a market cap of $26,391.05 and approximately $241.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00567587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.