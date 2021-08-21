Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 986,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

