BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

