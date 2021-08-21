Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience Purchases 1,604 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience acquired 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 58,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BDSX opened at $7.96 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.