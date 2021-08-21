BioDelivery Sciences International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 572% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 114,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.54 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

