Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes $327,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

