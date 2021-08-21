Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Takes $327,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.21.
In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.