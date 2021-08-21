Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 6.1% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $85,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.28. The stock had a trading volume of 447,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.