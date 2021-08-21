Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

