Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 5,158 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,892,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

