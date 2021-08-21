Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 2,220 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,830,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

