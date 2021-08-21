Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,432,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.