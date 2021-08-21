Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 1,048,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

