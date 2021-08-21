Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.97. 3,832,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.