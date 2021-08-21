Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW opened at $230.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

