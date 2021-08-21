Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires Shares of 1,719 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.