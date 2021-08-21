Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.94.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.62. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

