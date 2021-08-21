BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

Shares of BIGC opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.17. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.