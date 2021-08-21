BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

