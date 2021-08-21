Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,908. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

