Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$103.00” Price Target for YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI (NYSE:YETI) received a $103.00 price target from Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,436 shares of company stock worth $15,683,156. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $7,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

