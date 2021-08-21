Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 465,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $10,786,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 149,053 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

