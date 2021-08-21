Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 54 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

