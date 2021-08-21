Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

