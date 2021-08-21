Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $191.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

