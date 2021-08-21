Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Erste Group

Erste Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMWYY opened at $30.08 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.