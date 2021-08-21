Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE BAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 3,286,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
