Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. 3,286,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.