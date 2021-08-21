Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and $18,261.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 768,162 coins and its circulating supply is 567,374 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

