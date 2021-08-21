Barclays Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

EAT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

