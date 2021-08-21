Bank OZK Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank OZK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

