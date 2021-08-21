Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cannonball Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.81.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,386,000 after purchasing an additional 198,893 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.