Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $484.80 million-$486.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.070-$0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.77.

BAND stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,621. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.61.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

