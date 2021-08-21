Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

BCV stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

