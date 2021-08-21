Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $901.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

