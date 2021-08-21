Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 421.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $157.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $157.75 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

About Bâloise

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

