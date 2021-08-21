Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.