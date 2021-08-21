Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,672 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.73. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

