Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after acquiring an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.