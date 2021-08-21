Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of FMC by 23.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FMC by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

