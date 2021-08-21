Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

