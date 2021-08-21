Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 170.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $18,952,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

